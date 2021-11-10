Filed Under:C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Charles County, Edible Candy, Local TV, news

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said.

According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy.

