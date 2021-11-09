HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect responsible for shooting and hospitalizing a child Saturday.
Jontavius Monroe, 33, was arrested on November 9, 2021, without incident.
He faces charges of:
- Attempted Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm – Great Bodily Harm
- Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm and Deadly Weapon
- Discharge Firearm from a Vehicle (Occupant)
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Shooting At, Within, or Into a Vehicle
Monore is an eight-time felon. He is in jail with no bond.