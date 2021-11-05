TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Delanie’s lemonade stand sits at the front corner of her parent’s café in Tampa, both collectively named after nine-year-old Delanie Dennis, who loves animals.

“One night I was just sitting in my living room and this commercial came on from a humane society with all these sad animals. Yea because.. that was so sad to see. It was terrible to see that for me,” said Organizer of that lemonade stand, Delanie Dennis. “And it’s just been amazing helping all the animals.” So much so, she started her own lemonade fundraising business in April of 2019 to raise money for local animal rescues. But give this nine-year-old a couple years and it’s not just any lemonade stand.

“There are not enough months in a year to help every single rescue,” she said. [I’ve raised] over 32,000 dollars.”

Delanie researches and chooses one animal rescue each month to donate to. In October of 2020, she raised nearly $3,000 for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“I raised money to get them tactical first-aid kits for their dogs,” she said.

At the end of each month, mom and dad, Julie and Andy hand over, not only 100% of the proceeds for those rescues, but 100% of the credit.

“It was important to us that it was her doing it. It was us pushing her, it was her pushing us,” said Andy Dennis, Delanie’s dad.

Now, she’s asking you to be part of her mission.

“My adoption fair is going to be going on November 7th,” she said. “It’s going to be eleven to three next door at the Dallas Bull. And there’s going to be food trucks, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is going to be there, we’re going to have many animal rescues, 30 of ‘em! And you’ll be able to get skunk kisses.”

And if you can’t make it there, you can stop in the café any day to donate to Delanie’s Lemonade Stand. Click here for more.