FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Georgia voters and poll volunteers had new rules to follow on November 2, 2021 in the wake of Georgia’s election law. Some affect voters while others lay out procedures election offices need to follow.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts spent Election Day checking up on the polls. There was a low turnout, as expected, one year after the Presidential Election. CW69 followed him to several polling locations, starting at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, where voters were optimistic about the election process. “It’s been a joyful ride. Certain things have changed, and it gets better and better,” said Gwendolyn Thomas, a Fulton County voter who reflected on changes made over the years. “So far, so good. No major problems have been brought to my attention,” Pitts said during the early afternoon.

We then followed Pitts to Buckhead Library and later to Park Tavern, where people who voted during the 2020 June Primary Election experienced technical issues, long lines and frustration. Voters welcomed the positive changes they saw this year. “They made it very simple and easy. Had no problems at all,” said Carol Brantley, another voter. “Overall, what we’ve seen is that things are going smoothly. That’s not to say though that there are not situations that crop up from time to time, employees not showing up, a poll pad not working,” Pitts said.

Some voters said the process of getting in and out of the polls was much easier this time around. However, others said the new election rules are making things much too complicated.” Fulton County voter Joseph Lee recently changed his address address and went to Buckhead Library during the day to cast a provisional ballot. “Due to Senate Bill 202, you’re only allowed to vote provisionally after 5 p.m. But if you are handicapable, such as myself, your transportation has to be preset,” he said, citing the inconvenience of having to find transportation to another polling location to cast his vote earlier than 5 p.m.

Senate Bill 202 also limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes. Those who have supported the new law say it makes elections more fair and secure. Voters who forced to find new drop box locations with limited options disagree. “Senate Bill 202 has caused us some problems, but nothing we have not been able to overcome,” said Pitts.

