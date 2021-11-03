ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Malik Harrison #40 of the Baltimore Ravens walks to the field prior to an AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was hit by a stray bullet in the leg Sunday night in Cleveland, the team announced Monday. Harrison was reportedly struck at a gathering, and his injury is described as non-life-threatening.
The team says Harrison has been in touch with team doctors and will be back in Baltimore Monday.