POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–22-year-old Nelson Carpio Garcia, who is in the country illegally, was arrested by PCSO deputies on Saturday, October 30, 2021, and charged with attempted first degree murder after Garcia slashed a coworker with a box cutter then fled on foot in unincorporated Davenport.

Garcia and two other men were working on a home under construction in a new development located on Oak Reflection Loop (nearest cross street – Ernie Caldwell Blvd), when Garcia got into an argument with the victim. According to the witness and the victim, the argument was centered around Garcia drinking on the job. During the argument, Garcia pulled out a box cutter and cut the victim multiple times on his neck and chest – Garcia then fled on foot. The victim was airlifted due to the severity of his injuries. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area with canine teams and the Aviation Unit. Garcia was located near Bargain Barn Road and US Hwy 17/92. Garcia admitted to “attempting to kill” his coworker after arguing with him. The box cutter was still on him, and the evidence was seized for processing.

A check of Garcia’s criminal history revealed he had been previously arrested on August 29, 2020, for no valid DL, and that he is not a citizen of the United States – at that time, ICE was notified of his arrest and he was released into their custody from the Polk County Jail.

“This is the second time in a year that Garcia, who should not even be in the country, has been arrested. In 2020, we notified ICE when he was booked into our jail and they picked him up. Now he’s back, trying to murder our citizens. Luckily, the victim wasn’t killed and should make a full recovery,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff