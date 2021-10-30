MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– In a 15-count superseding indictment, a South Florida grand jury charged alleged members of a gang called “Onsight” with racketeering, armed robbery, conspiracy, murder, and other crimes following a rash of violence that plagued Broward County from 2015 to 2021.

Eric Hunter (aka “E” or “Onsight Eno”), 28, and Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 27, were arraigned today in federal magistrate court in Ft. Lauderdale. Gregory Stickney (aka “Gucci Greg”), 31, was arraigned on October 18.

According to the superseding indictment, from 2015 through October 2021, the Onsight gang operated as a criminal enterprise, with an identity, a hierarchy, and a multi-layered purpose. The gang’s name (Onsight) reflected its identity: an enterprise with members who would kill and commit other extreme acts of violence without hesitation, says the charging document. It is alleged that Hunter was a leader of the enterprise, at the top of the hierarchy, and that he planned, organized, and supervised the gang’s criminal ventures. Slade, Stickney and others executed those criminal ventures, which included armed home invasions, armed robberies, assaults, attempted murders, and murders, says the superseding indictment. The purpose of the criminal enterprise was to, among other things, make money through drug-dealing, robberies, and other crimes; advance the gang’s prestige and reputation among rivals both on the street and social media; and maintain control over their territory, it is alleged.

Hunter, Slade, and Stickney are each charged with RICO conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, conspiracy to use or carry a firearm during a crime of violence, causing the death of a person by using a firearm, various counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and various counts of using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Each defendant faces a statutory maximum of life imprisonment or death.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami made the announcement.

FBI Miami investigated this case, with assistance from Broward Sheriff’s Office, Hollywood Police Department, Lauderhill Police Department, Hallandale Beach Police Department, Davie Police Department, and Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey N. Kaplan and Paul F. Schwartz are prosecuting the case.

This prosecution was part of Operation Blood Pressure, which is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, and other priority transnational criminal organizations that threaten the citizens of the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach to combat transnational organized crime. The OCDETF program facilitates complex, joint operations by focusing its partner agencies on priority targets, by managing and coordinating multi-agency efforts, and by leveraging intelligence across multiple investigative platforms.

A superseding indictment is only an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.