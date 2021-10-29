ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The longtime Atlanta organization Hosea Helps is celebrating 50 years and the grand opening of their new location. Celebrities and community leaders helped cut the ribbon on the new facility on October 28, 2021.

The grand opening of the new facility was more than a grand affair. It was a 50th anniversary celebration honoring Hosea Williams, who spearheaded their five decades of serving those in need, and the family members who have kept his legacy alive. “We’d like you to meet some of the people that have stood with us through the years,” said Williams’ daughter and Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami, as she honored the countless people who have contributed to Williams’ legacy, including his granddaughter, actress and entrepreneur Porsha Williams. “He gave me a heart for the people and a heart for the community,” Williams said. “I urge everyone who is here under the sound of my voice, who is watching, to take time and just give back.”

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker gave a $20,000 donation from his foundation. “If you got something, give something, and it will come back to you ten times fold,” he said. Guests and city leaders recognized the organization for its efforts over the years, presenting additional donations and awards. “They have not hesitated to wash the feet of others,” said Post 1 At Large City Councilman Michael Julian Bond. Hosea Helps found itself homeless in 2017, due to gentrification. Four years later, they cut the ribbon on their 24,000 square foot building, where they’ll continue feeding families, preventing homelessness and providing other services.

Supporters say the last 50 years shows how sacrifices can turn into tomorrow’s blessings.