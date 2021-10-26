ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle traffic crash, ending in a St. Petersburg bayou.
At 7:24 a.m. today, Oct. 26, we received a call about a partially submerged vehicle in Bayou Grande, a waterway near the intersection of 62nd Avenue and Bayou Grande Boulevard NE.
When officers arrived they spotted a grey 2014 Volkswagen Passat in the water.
Investigators said the Volkswagen, driven by Tabatha Anne Hunter, 33, crashed through a fence just east of the intersection of 62nd Ave. and Bayou Grande Blvd. NE and had gone into the water.
Rescue personnel went into the water and recovered one body from the vehicle.
Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is an ongoing investigation.