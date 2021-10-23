TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal jury has found Keon Moore (29, Tampa) guilty of possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute them. Moore faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, and up to, 40 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2022.

Moore had been indicted on June 4, 2020.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Moore is a convicted felon who stores guns and drugs for use by himself and others, sells guns and drugs, and threatens violence to collect drug debts. In one of Moore’s private Facebook communications, a person to whom Moore provided drugs on consignment, but who failed to pay on time, begged Moore not to kill him via drive-by shooting over the $90 he owed.

The charges and trial revolved around a Public Storage unit rented by Moore, but used by at least one other adult male. After a drug-detecting dog alerted to Moore’s unit, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of the unit. Inside the otherwise empty 50 square-foot unit, officers found seven guns, including two assault rifles; ammunition; approximately 45 grams of pure methamphetamine; 34 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of Eutylone, and 1.6 kilograms of marijuana, among other drugs; and a clothing item containing Moore’s DNA.

Moore is a previously convicted felon, including multiple state burglary and drug possession convictions. As such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Tampa Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael M. Gordon.