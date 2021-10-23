Taken this focused picture of the main entrance of a jail with people waking aware from it. Tried to capture the convict escorted by three security personal. Credit: iStock

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Aquiles Alexander Delaosa, 37, of Tallahassee, Florida, has been sentenced to 288 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and transferring obscene material to a person under 16. The sentence, which was handed down following the defendant’s guilty plea in June, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who engage in such heinous conduct.”

For over eight years – between July 26, 2012, and January 27, 2021 – Delaosa knowingly and intentionally used, induced, and enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct. During this time, he also received and distributed material containing child pornography. Delaosa also transferred, by means of interstate commerce, obscene matter to an individual who had not attained the age of 16 years.

“Protecting our innocent children is one of the most important missions we have,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs. “Thanks to HSI special agents and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, this predator is being held accountable for his crimes. The Defendant’s 24-year prison sentence will be followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.”

Delaosa’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions. Additionally, Delaosa was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, a $35,000 assessment pursuant to the Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018 (“AVAA”), and restitution to the victims.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Justin M. Keen prosecuted the case.