SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — During a troubled time of attacks both verbally and physically on Asian Americans, outage grew early Thursday over a racist post by a conservative YouTube host targeting KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu.

Steven Crowder made the comments during a segment of his online show Wednesday. It began as an attack on the despite between San Francisco health officials and In-N-Out burgers over a local COVID ordinance to check customers’ vaccination status.

The veteran, award-winning journalist was covering the story.

Watch Betty’s Report



After an opening comment or two, Crowder’s rant turned into a racist attack on Yu because of her Asian American heritage.

“San Francisco In-N-Out, they’ve been in a battle with the city over – let me just let them tell you the story, vaccine requirements,” Crowder said. He played a video clip of the KPIX news segment, to which Crowder reacts to seeing Yu by saying, “Oh, that is an aggressively Asian face.”

Other comments followed targeting Yu, who has been a leader reporting on the rise of attacks on Asian Americans in the Bay Area, elevating local awareness on the stunning and shameful rise in racially based crime.

Now, she too had become a target and the outrage was immediate.

Twitter officials were notified of the racist and disturbing nature of the posting. From a page dedicated to reporting possible violations by Crowder to the San Francisco-based social media giant, it appears he has been reported numerous times for hateful posts.

CBS Television Stations President Jennifer Mitchell and KPIX-TV San Francisco President/GM Kevin Walsh also voiced their support of Yu and condemned the attack.

“CBS Television Stations and KPIX 5 fully support our colleague Betty Yu and condemn the horrific, racist comments directed at Betty as well as the other demeaning Asian stereotypes spread during Steven Crowder’s program on Wednesday. We stand in solidarity with Betty, an accomplished journalist and valued member of our CBS family. These hateful and offensive remarks are outrageous and destructive and reaffirm the importance of our work as journalists to shine a light on anti-Asian violence and hate speech when it occurs.”

Her colleagues, who have admired Yu’s reporting over the years, and others on social media added their outrage and support.

“#CBS Television Stations and KPIX 5 fully support our colleague Betty Yu and condemn the horrific, racist comments directed at Betty as well as the other demeaning Asian stereotypes spread during Steven Crowder’s program on Wednesday. We stand in solidarity with Betty,” posted anchor Juliette Goodrich.

“This is just appalling and disgusting. Nobody should be treated this way. My colleague @BettyKPIX

is a great journalist who does important work for the community. I am proud to work alongside her. #StopAAPIHate,” added KPIX reporter Max Darrow.

“We stand with you @BettyKPIX. We need more than an apology from @scrowder @YouTube remove his channel,” posted KPIX reporter Maria Cid Medina.

Others joined in an offered their support.

Stand tall, Betty Yu. You do great work. We are proud of you! — Claire Lee (@ClaireLee_1) October 21, 2021