FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz returned to court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the deadliest high school shooting in US history.
During a hearing last week, Cruz stood before Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and three other charges in the case of the jailhouse beating of a Broward Sheriff’s deputy, 9 months after the school shootings.