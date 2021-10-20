FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the deadliest ever at a U.S. high school, and apologized to the victims’ families.

Standing before Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, and in front of several family members of those who died, Cruz lowered his mask and said, “I am very sorry for what I did. And I have to live with it every day. And that if I were to get a second chance, I will do everything in my power to try to help others.” He spoke nervously, “I am doing this for you. And I do not care if you do not believe me. And I love you. And I know you don’t believe me. But I have to live with this every day. And brings me nightmares. And I can’t live with myself sometimes. But I tried to push through, because I know that’s what you guys would want me to do.”

