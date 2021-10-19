GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) — California’s last remaining Kmart is closing before Christmas. A worker at the Grass Valley store says they got word of the impending closure last week.
The store is now set to shut its doors for good on Dec. 19.
There were still Kmarts in South Lake Tahoe and Watsonville at the start of 2021, but those locations were shuttered back in August. Sacramento's last Kmart store, which was along Stockton Boulevard, closed back in 2017.
Plans are underway for a Target store to replace the Kmart, according to reporting by The Union.
At its height, there were more than 2,400 stores Kmart across the U.S. Now, only 17 remain.