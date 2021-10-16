TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Dress for Success Tampa Bay is honoring first responders at its annual luncheon and fundraising event, taking place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center, 522 North Howard Avenue in Tampa. Event registration and sponsorships are available at https://tampabaydressforsuccess.ejoinme.org/reg, and all proceeds will go directly to supporting the nonprofit’s mission of service.

“We are so excited to be back in person this year with our traditional luncheon and fundraising event. We’ll have a fashion show by Dillard’s with models from our local health care and first responders. They’ve done so much for this community that we’re honoring them this year. I’m so excited for our attendees and especially for the women we serve in the Tampa Bay community,” said Event Chair and Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board Member Michelle Bremer.

Celebrating “The Power of Caring,” the socially-distanced event will include a sit-down plated lunch, fashion show, and silent auction. Four-time Emmy-award winner Sarina Fazan will serve as the Master of Ceremony.

Diane Howard, president of the Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board of Directors, said, “It’s been quite a year, and we’re ready to support more women in our community. This annual event raises awareness and the necessary funds to help the women referred to us with programs and resources, so they can return to the workforce to support themselves and their families.”

“The needs of the women we talk to and support are even greater. I am so blessed we were able to continue helping them over the past year, even though that help was a little different. We are getting back to what know and do best, helping women give hope,” said Katie McGill, Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay.

Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 30,000 local women. In addition, Dress for Success Tampa Bay also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

Dress for Success Tampa Bay relies on grants, donations, and fundraising events to continue offering programs and services locally. All donations are tax-deductible. More information can be found at https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/ or on social media @dressforsuccesstampabay.