Fewer than half of Americans still watch TV through cable and satellite, according to a 2021 CBS News poll. But how are they still watching NFL football games, live events and more without paying for cable or satellite monthly?

One answer is with a digital TV antenna. These affordable indoor antennas pull in over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS for free. Indoor TV antennas make a great backup to watch TV if a storm knocks out your cable or satellite.

Before you invest in one of these useful gadgets, you should first know its limitations. Those who live in an area obscured by large apartment buildings or mountains, a digital TV antenna may not pick up a signal. Similarly, if you live too far from the TV signal source, a standard digital TV antenna won’t work — you’ll need an amplified digital TV antenna for that.

If you’re ready to get started, consider the digital TV antenna options ahead from Walmart and Best Buy.

RCA flat multi-directional HDTV antenna

This antenna is NextGen TV compatible for 4K ultra HDTV. It works up to 40 miles from a broadcast tower, and you can lay it flat, hang it or stand it up with its built-in easel stand.

RCA flat multi-directional HDTV antenna, $10

Camkey 2021 outdoor indoor digital TV antenna

This antenna has up to a 200-mile reception range and is waterproof, so it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Camkey 2021 outdoor/indoor digital TV antenna, $45 (reduced from $100)

Best Buy Essentials amplified ultra-thin film indoor HDTV antenna

This antenna has a range of up to 50 miles. It can be mounted on the wall or set on your TV stand. It has a two-sided black-and-white design, so you can choose which side blends in best with your wall or electronics.

Best Buy Essentials amplified ultra-thin indoor HDTV antenna, $30 (reduced from $35)

Clear TV indoor amplifying and broadcasting antenna

Reviewers recommend this uber-affordable antenna.

“I have an antenna on all my TVs and this one gets just as many channels as its more expensive sister,” reviewer Meg says. “I am thrilled.”

Clear TV indoor amplifying antenna, $13 (reduced from $15)

Core Innovations indoor TV antenna bar

This antenna bar allows you to access channels up to 80 miles away from a signal. It displays the current signal strength, helping you find the most ideal spot to place it.

Core Innovations indoor TV antenna bar, $80

