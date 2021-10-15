TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A new area of Tampa is getting a face lift!

The City of Tampa, the Tampa Housing Authority, and related urban development group is spending $300 million to transform the area along North Rome Avenue in West Tampa, and the city wants your input.

Neighbors say they’ve been waiting for something like this to happen for years.

If you drive down North Rome Avenue in West Tampa, you’ll see an empty plot of land with a lot of construction going on.

Blaise Potts lives near the site and says “The neighbors pretty much moved here, looking into the future.”

But in about six years, you’ll see a fully developed area with shopping centers and more.

“We are super excited. I think everyone in the neighborhood is pretty hyped about it,” said Potts.

Another neighbor, Todd Foster says “We’ve been waiting for them to do something and when we saw the plans, my wife pointed it out to me and we were super excited.”

Affordable and market rate housing, retail stores, restaurants, local businesses, a workforce training center, and recreational areas will soon full the 18- acre area.

“Some housing stuff, maybe some convenient stores. Obviously a little green space where families to come out and enjoy the nice weather,” said Potts.

The City of Tampa, Tampa Housing Authority, and Related Urban Development Group is spending $300 million on the project, but $75 million is being put towards local minority-owned businesses. Potts says he’s more than ready to see the finished product.

“I’m obviously wanting them to fast-forward this thing and kind of get moving because it’s been talked about before we moved in,” said Potts.

Foster says he wants to see more housing than rental properties in the area, but no matter what, he’s excited for more people to pay attention to West Tampa.

“I’ve been in Tampa my whole life and so seeing this part of town get revitalized, somewhere people wanna be, it’s really cool because it’s never been the place,” said Foster.

Development leaders say they are projecting a 6-year completion date.