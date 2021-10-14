SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Shannon O’Connor, the woman jailed after police say she threw drunken teen sex parties at her Los Gatos home as well as at residences in Santa Cruz and the Lake Tahoe area, is also suspected of hosting similar parties in Idaho where she was arrested last weekend.
The 47-year-old O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, was arrested Saturday in Star, Idaho, northeast of Boise, where she and her two teenage sons moved to earlier this year. She currently faces 39 charges including felony child endangerment, sexual battery, annoying or molesting a child, and providing alcohol to a person under age 21.