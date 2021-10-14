(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense.

Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is he in for a big game against a Washington Football Team defense that can’t seem to stop anyone this season? Or will he struggle to get touches with so much other talent on the field?

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 5 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 21.8 (23.5 PPR)

RB: Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs @ Washington Football Team, (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 10.2 (13.8 PPR)

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 9.8 (14.9 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 8.6 (15.2 PPR)

TE: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 6.8 (10.9 PPR)

TE: Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 6.4 (10.2 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

RB: Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 8.8 (10.3 PPR)

RB: Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 8.0 (11.1 PPR)

WR: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 9.8 (14.8 PPR)

WR: Kadarius Toney, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.0 (13.4 PPR)

WR: Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 6.8 (12.4 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 18.8 (20.6 PPR)

QB: Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 21.4 (22.9 PPR)

RB: Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.0 (9.5 PPR)

RB: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 7.4 (9.5 PPR)

TE: Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 4.8 (8.3 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 17.4 (18.9 PPR)

RB: Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.5 PPR)

RB: Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 6.2 (8.2 PPR)

WR: A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.8 PPR)

WR: Tyler Locket, Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 8.2 (14.1 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 20.4 (21.1 PPR)

RB: Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 7.0 (9.5 PPR)

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 6.4 (11.5 PPR)

WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 8.6 (15.1 PPR)

WR: Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.9 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 14.6 (16.2 PPR)

RB: James Conner, Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 6.8 (8.1 PPR)

WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 9.2 (13.7 PPR)

WR: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 8.2 (13.8 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.3 PPR)