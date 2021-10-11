MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead, 14 people are injured and three men are in custody after a mass shooting early Sunday morning near downtown St. Paul.
Dozens of gunshots erupted just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, just down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Police said multiple 911 callers “frantically begged for help” moments after the attack.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?Elevated Levels Of Red Tide Present In The Gulf
MORE NEWS: 9th Annual Fantasma Fest Happening In Downtown Ybor