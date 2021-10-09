TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- Kickstart this year’s Halloween festivities with the 9th Annual Fantasma Fest presented by the Ybor Merchant’s Association. This festival will take place on the historic 7th Avenue of downtown Ybor. Fantasma Fest 2021 is a free event to the public, fun for any age, and takes place on Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, 2021.

“We are happy to see the return of Fantasma Fest this year. Giving back to the community and providing a fun and safe environment for families to celebrate Halloween is important to us,” said Ken Foutch, President of the Ybor Merchant’s Association. “Crowd favorites like our Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch and the Big Monster Bed Race are back, and we’re anticipating our biggest turnout yet this year!”

The 9th Annual Fantasma Fest will feature free daytime events, such as the Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch and trick-or-treating. Parents are encouraged to dress up their little ones and stop by to grab a free pumpkin, decorate, and trick-or-treat at selected local businesses. Kids can transform their selected gourds into ghouls. All families will receive a map with business stops for trick or treating. The Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch takes place on October 23 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Ybor Merchant Association will host the Big Monsters Bed Race directly following the Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch. This event is for thrill-seeking speed demons, and families are encouraged to watch the competition. Racers build a homemade bed on wheels and race through 7th Avenue. The signup sheet is available through October 15 for participants, and captains will meet on October 16 at 6 p.m. at the Dirty Shame. The fastest team wins a trophy and some hard-earned bragging rights, and the people’s choice for the most fabulous bed will also win a trophy. This event is for all ages and will take place on Saturday, October 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fantasma Fest will also feature Hell on Wheels, a classic car and vintage motorcycle show. On October 24, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., the community is invited to stroll down 7th Ave and enjoy 50s music and over 200 American muscle and classic cars and motorcycles. Food, raffles, and other prizes will be available to purchase, and all proceeds will benefit veterans’ charities, “My Warriors Place.” If you are interested in registering your vehicle, pre-sale is $20 and $30 the day of the event.

This year’s Fantasma Fest is proudly sponsored by Centro Ybor, the Ybor City Development Corporation, Ybor Merchant’s Association, Coppertail Brewing Co, and BKN Creative.

If you would like more information on events at Fantasma Fest 2021, please visit:

Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch

Big Monsters Bed Races

Hell On Wheels

About the Ybor Merchant’s Association

The Ybor Merchant’s Association is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 serving historic Ybor City. This organization aims to develop, promote, and preserve creative events that seek to support the general social, economic, and cultural well-being of Ybor City.

To learn more about the Ybor Merchant’s Association, please visit ybornow.com.

For more information, interviews, or media requests, please call (813) 644-7443 or email Savannah Cruz at pr@bkncreative.com.