Melville, N.Y.: A photo of a hand using a magnifying glass to check the authenticity of s Covid-19 vaccine card, taken on August 15, 2021. A card that is real will have the CDC logo. (Photo by Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Since the start of the pandemic, investigators with the Homeland Security’s Baltimore office have seized hundreds of counterfeit masks, fake COVID treatments and even fraudulent websites claiming to sell COVID vaccines.
Now, they’re dealing with a spike of counterfeit vaccination cards, being shipped into Baltimore.