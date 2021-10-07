The free concert will originate from a stage in the waters where the Hillsborough River meets the Garrison Channel. The band’s performance will be free and open to fans to enjoy on land from the Tampa Convention Center’s Sail Plaza or via boat in Garrison Channel starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

All Time Low’s performance, which will include their chart-topping hit single, “Monsters,” will be featured in ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Lightning-Pittsburgh Penguins game, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN’s 2021 NHL Face-Off coverage will originate from Thunder Alley outside AMALIE Arena and continues with the Seattle Kraken’s regular-season debut against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:15 p.m. ET. Both matchups will be simulcast on ESPN+.

After All Time Low’s concert, fans in attendance can watch the Stanley Cup travel by police boat from the performance stage to ESPN’s outdoor set in Thunder Alley before its procession into AMALIE Arena for the banner-raising ceremony.

Throughout a catalog streamed nearly half a billion times and highlighted by multiple platinum- and gold-certified releases, All Time Low has continually raised the bar for both pop and punk. Since 2003, the group has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200, spanning the gold-certified Nothing Personal [2009], Dirty Work [2011], Future Hearts [2015], and Last Young Renegade [2017].

After nearly two decades together, All Time Low rekindled the spark the group first ignited in a Baltimore basement with its 2020 full-length studio album, Wake Up, Sunshine. A captivating body of work, Wake Up, Sunshine features the hit single “Monsters” (featuring blackbear), which spent 18 weeks atop Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart – marking the group’s first radio No. 1. A brand-new version of “Monsters” was released at the end of 2020 featuring both blackbear and Demi Lovato. In 2021, the band returned with new singles “Once In A Lifetime” and “PMA” (featuring Pale Waves).