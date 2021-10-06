(CBS) – Book publisher Simon & Schuster (a ViacomCBS company) has announced its inaugural AuthorFest, a national series of virtual author events that will provide live author programming in partnership with book festivals, literary venues, and author lecture series across the country.

“While we love an in-person book festival, we recognize that the world has shifted and there is a struggle to develop meaningful programming in real time. Simon & Schuster’s AuthorFest is an opportunity for book lovers to meet their favorite authors and discover new ones from the safety and comfort of their own worlds,” said Holly Lange, Executive Director, Mississippi Book Festival.

The first AuthorFest event is on October 14 at 7 p.m. EST and will feature #1 internationally bestselling author Bob Woodward and acclaimed reporter Robert Costa in conversation about their new book ”Peril”, which is the extraordinary story of the end of one presidency and the beginning of another. Mindy Marqués, Vice President and Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster and the former Executive Editor of the Miami Herald will moderate the discussion.

Learn more about AuthorFest and register for the “Peril” author event through your local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bob Woodward is an associate editor at The Washington Post where he has worked for 50 years. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes, one for his Watergate coverage and the other for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He has authored 20 national bestselling books, 14 of which have been #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Robert Costa is a national political reporter at The Washington Post, where he has worked since 2014. He previously served as moderator and managing editor of Washington Week on PBS and as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. He is from Bucks County, Pennsylvania.