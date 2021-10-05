HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on October 4, 2021, just before 5:00 a.m. in Tampa.
Deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Clifton Street in Tampa on Monday morning.
At this time, detectives believe this deadly shooting was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim.
"Our detectives are currently piecing together the moments that led up to this man's death," said Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister. "This type of violence will not be tolerated in Hillsborough county."
At this time there is no threat to the public, the suspect is in custody. This investigation is active and ongoing. Any updates will be released from the Public Affairs Office.