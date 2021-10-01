BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal didn’t faze Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. But opening a package from Nickelodeon with “Slime Time” written on it? That’s a whole different story.
Tucker, whose game-worn uniform from Sunday’s historic kick is already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was presented with the Nickelodeon NFL Slime Time NVP award Wednesday. And based on his reluctance to open the unexpected delivery, No. 9 was sure nothing good could come from unwrapping the gift.