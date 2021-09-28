POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year old Jason Robinson on Saturday, September 25, 2021, and charged him with 1st Degree Murder, for the death of his girlfriend. Robinson received six other criminal charges at the time he was booked-in.

At about 8:30 PM on Saturday, Robinson’s mother contacted the Auburndale Police Department and reported that her son had just told her that he had killed his girlfriend. The Auburndale officer then requested PCSO deputies do a well-being check on the girlfriend at the couple’s residence on US 98 North, near Keen Road, in unincorporated Polk County.

When a deputy arrived at the couple’s RV, he made contact with the suspect outside, who provided a false name and date of birth. The deputy recognized Robinson however, due to looking up his photograph prior to arrival.

As the deputy began to detain Robinson with handcuffs, Robinson violently attacked the deputy. Robinson managed to remove the deputy’s radio and Taser, and attempted to choke the deputy.

Two witnesses saw the struggle and came to the aid of the deputy, and assisted with securing Robinson in handcuffs.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough to the two witnesses who jumped in to aid my deputy during a violent fight with a very violent man. Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is. I’d also like to extend our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Other deputies arrived on scene and began searching for Robinson’s girlfriend. They noticed two chairs and a small table sitting on a pallet next to the RV door, with freshly disturbed dirt on the pallet.

The deputies located the victim buried under the pallet, and at that point, the PCSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Robinson was charged with following: 1st Degree Murder (FC), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F2), Battery on a LEO (F3), Tampering with Evidence (F3, 2-counts), Resisting with Violence (F3), Depriving an Officer with Means of Communication/Protection (F3), and Give False ID to LEO (M1).

Jason Robinson’s prior criminal history includes 19 felonies and five misdemeanors in the state of Florida. He has been incarcerated in Florida state prison on four occasions (2005, 2007, 2008, and 2020), and was released most recently in January of 2021. Among his Florida charges are: Kidnap/False Imprisonment, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Sex Offender Violations, numerous Batteries, False Information to LEO. Robinson also has an extensive criminal history in Illinois, Delaware, Mississippi, and North Carolina.