(CBS Los Angeles) — The Farmers Insurance Open will kick off CBS Sports’ 2022 calendar of PGA Tour coverage. And it will happen a day earlier than previously scheduled. The Farmers will be held Wednesday, January 26 – Saturday, January 29 — rather than Thursday, January 27 – Sunday, January 30 — at the legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

“We appreciate Farmers Insurance’s collaboration and innovative thinking with this shift in competition days,” said PGA Tour President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “The PGA Tour’s first network event of 2022 wrapping up on Saturday combined with football games the following day will create an action-packed weekend for sports fans.”

The Farmers’ new time won’t affect the breadth of coverage for the tournament. CBS will carry more than six hours of coverage of the final two rounds over the course of Friday and Saturday.

That last weekend of January is shaping up to be a busy weekend in sports. The NFL’s AFC and NFC Championship games will take place on Sunday, January 30, with the former to be broadcasted on CBS. The network will also carry a full slate of college basketball games across its various outlets. The NBA and NHL will also be in season.

“The teamwork, flexibility and creativity exhibited by the PGA Tour and Farmers Insurance to adapt the schedule for a Saturday finish was outstanding,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “For over a decade the Farmers Insurance Open has launched our season. Thanks to our terrific relationships, our viewers are in for a fantastic sports weekend on CBS with golf, football and college basketball.”

Patrick Reed is the defending champion of the Farmers Insurance Open. A consistent performance led him to a 14-under par finish in 2021, five strokes ahead of a second-place group that included Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Norlander and Viktor Hovland. A strong field is once again expected at Torrey Pines in 2022.