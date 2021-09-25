TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– DeAnna Marie Stinson (50, Tampa) has been arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint with soliciting a crime of violence and murder-for-hire. If convicted on all counts, Stinson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 24, 2021, Stinson created an account on a dark web website (“The Website”) that purported to provide murder-for-hire services to its customers. On June 25, 2021, Stinson submitted an “order” requesting that a hitman be assigned to complete a “quick hit in southern Florida” to kill the spouse of Stinson’s former significant other. In the order, Stinson provided the Victim’s name, address, and a photograph of the Victim. Between June and July 2021, Stinson sent four additional orders and over $12,000 in Bitcoin to effect the hit. During this time, Stinson repeatedly messaged administrators of The Website and purported hitmen, requesting that the “job” be completed as soon as possible, and even offered a “bonus” if the hit was completed by a specific date. When Stinson had not received a status update from administrators of The Website, on July 31, 2021, Stinson requested that the administrators “reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done” because she “need[ed] th[e] job done ASAP.”

Law enforcement agents received information regarding Stinson’s criminal activity and obtained records from her virtual currency exchange account. The records showed that Stinson had paid Bitcoin to The Website. An agent contacted Stinson while acting in an undercover capacity as a hitman for The Website. In a recorded phone call, Stinson confirmed that she wanted the Victim killed and agreed to send additional money to the undercover agent via Bitcoin so that the transaction could not be traced. On September 13, 2021, Stinson sent $350 in Bitcoin to the undercover agent so that the agent could purchase a revolver to commit the murder.

A criminal complaint is only an allegation and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.