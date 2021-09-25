HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Florida man was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside his home for several hours after he battered an elderly relative and shot a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 1000 block of N Taylor Road in Brandon in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, Deputy Adriel Gonzalez, 33, and another deputy entered the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect, James Allen Jackson, 48. Jackson refused to leave the room he had barricaded himself in. He ambushed deputies and fired a single shot through a closed door, striking Deputy Gonzalez. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he received treatment and was later released. No deputies returned fire at this time.

After shooting Deputy Gonzalez, HCSO’s SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Bomb Disposal Team were immediately activated to de-escalate the situation. Multiple tactics were used to force Jackson from the home including using chemical agents. Jackson had been barricaded inside the home for several hours before SWAT ultimately entered the home to find an armed and combative Jackson. He was shot by Deputy Sankar Montoute, 38, two times. Jackson was taken into custody and was alert when he was transported for treatment at a local hospital.

Deputy Montoute has been employed by HCSO since 2012. He has no prior use of force incidents.

“Our team made every attempt to get the suspect to surrender peacefully,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We witnessed a great deal of patience and professionalism from the brave men and women of HCSO. We are thankful for Deputy Gonzalez’s bravery and commitment to protecting the citizens of Hillsborough County. Every day, our deputies leave their homes not knowing what the day will bring. Today, we are grateful that this courageous deputy will make a full recovery.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the incident involving Deputy Montoute.

Jackson has no previous criminal history, however, has been Baker acted four times, including one that was voluntary. He also has been previously Marchman acted. He faces two counts of Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer and a Domestic Violence charge. Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.