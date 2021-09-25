ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta has the largest non-profit food bank facility in the world. The Atlanta Community Food Bank opened it to the public for the first time on September 24, 2021, and they gave CW69 a first hand look inside the state-of-the-art building.

Volunteers and workers at the food bank now have a 345,000 square foot facility to work in. “I got to see their old facility when I was a freshman, and so now I’m coming back almost a year and a half later. It’s awesome,” said Gabrielle Davis, a volunteer.

Officials held a warehouse warming to celebrate the occasion. “This building represents what can happen when community comes together with one common goal and one common purpose,” said ACFB CEO Kyle Waide. They broke ground on the building in 2019 and operations started in 2020. COVID kept it closed to the public until now, and they created other ways to get food to those in need. “We have been engaged in one marathon sprint after another, designing the building, raising the money, managing the construction,” said ACFB Board of Directors Chair Mitch Harrison.

The food bank partners with more than 700 agencies and pantries, distributing food in 29 counties in North Georgia. They’ve distributed more than 870 million meals since 1979. Visitors can watch the loading and unloading, kitchen demos, and hop in a photo booth to remember the occasion. Officials say it’s a celebration of those involved in the ongoing fight against hunger. “We have the greatest food bankers in the world right here in Atlanta, Georgia, and we now also have the greatest food bank facility in the world,” Harrison said.

For information on the Atlanta Community Food Bank, click here.