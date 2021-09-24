Filed Under:Approaches, deadline, Rural Hospitals, Staffing, Vaccination

(CBS4)– The deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated is quickly approaching. President Joe Biden is requiring healthcare facilities that receive federal funds to get staff vaccinated, that’s in addition to the state mandate announced earlier this month.

In Colorado, health care workers need to get their first dose by Sept. 30 or risk losing their job. Several health care facilities have already reported seeing employees opting to resign ahead of the deadline, particularly in rural parts of Colorado.

