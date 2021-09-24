CHICAGO - JULY 17: North view of South Branch of the Chicago River and downtown Chicago, photographed from the Roosevelt Street bridge in Chicago, Illinois on July 17, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — A body found in the Illinois River near Peru earlier this month has been identified as Illinois State University student Jelani Day, who has been missing since late August, and police said his death is “very suspicious.”
On Sept. 4, searchers found a body in the Illinois River near the Route 251 Bridge in the central Illinois city of Peru, not far from where Day’s car was found more than a week earlier. On Friday, authorities confirmed dental records and DNA tests had identified the body as Day’s.