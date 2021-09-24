Person\'s hands holding prison bars. File Photo. Credit: Getty Images
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Imagine being convicted of a crime you did not commit and you’ve exhausted your legal options to prove your innocence. That was the case for 10 men in Baltimore until a new unit in the City State’s Attorney’s Office worked to get them their freedom.
The program is called the Conviction Integrity Unit and according to the office, “In 2015, State’s Attorney Mosby reconfigured and expanded the Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), charging the division with investigating claims of actual innocence and wrongful convictions.”