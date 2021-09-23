A bottle of Johnson & Johnson Benadryl brand allergy medication is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, April 14, 2016. Johnson & Johnson is expected to report quarterly earnings on April 19. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
ARLINGTON (CBS) — Arlington authorities are warning parents about a new TikTok craze that could be dangerous for kids. A combined statement from the police chief, superintendent, and health department said to watch out for the “Benadryl challenge.”
The challenge encourages kids to take a large dose of Benadryl because it can cause hallucinations.