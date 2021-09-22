NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone in our area is a new multimillionaire.

The winning Mega Millions ticket, worth an estimated $432 million, was sold at a Midtown pizza shop.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, at Pronto Pizza, you can buy ’em by the slice, or go for the large pie. But Pronto not only dishes out pies – it also sells lottery tickets. One lucky pizza fan got the ticket with everything on it, winning $432 million in the Mega Millions jackpot, the biggest sold in the city’s history.

“I hear ‘Pronto Pizza’… I say, ‘Oh my God,’ I call my wife and say you won’t believe what I just heard,” said West Orange, N.J. resident Bob Sharenow.

Sharenow wishes it was him, but unfortunately he only comes to Pronto for the pizza.

“I have never played the lottery,” he said.

Others stopping by hoped good luck would rub off on them.

“You know this is a lucky place, right?” Brennan asked.

“Yes, that’s why I came here to play the Powerball,” said Jaime Avilés.

“And you’re going to win?” Brennan asked.

“I hop I can win,” Avilés said.

“I didn’t even know there was a Lotto here,” said Khan Cakmak.

“But you knew the pizza?” Brennan asked.

“Yeah. And now, after this, I want to try my chances,” Cakmak said.

This winning ticket was sold right in the heart of Midtown, causing quite the buzz. Owner David Khirala has sold winning tickets in the past, but nothing like this.

“$3 million six years ago, $4 million nine years ago,” Khirala said.

Mohammed Arun sold the winning ticket and says now his pizza place is becoming a Lotto go-to location.

“Lotta people trying to play the Lotto,” he said.

“Because they think your lucky,” Brennan said.

“Yes.”

“Are you lucky?” Brennan asked.

“I don’t know,” Arun said, laughing.

This drawing’s winning numbers were: 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and Mega Ball 13.

If the winner takes the cash option, it’s worth $315 million.