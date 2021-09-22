TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing from local experts about how kids getting the vaccine could impact the fight against the pandemic. This comes one day after Pfizer announced that so far in its trials, the vaccine is working for children between the ages of five and eleven, and an emergency use authorization could be right around the corner.

In a report released by Pfizer on Monday, it states trials show that antibody reactions to the vaccine in children five to eleven are similar to antibody reactions in people 16 to 25…and experts say this information is an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Regina Hardin, with MyKidzMD Pediatrics says “I was very excited, because I’ve seen so many more in the last couple of months having more severe illness and ending up in the hospital.”

Dr. Allison Messina, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital says “If we can get vaccines available for kids five and up, that pretty much takes care of our school-age population.”

Doctors in the Tampa Bay Area say they are ready for young kids to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Even though we are masking and still social distancing, to a point, nothing is 100% so we can only add to that protection,” said Dr. Hardin.

Dr. Messina says children are showing serious impacts from COVID-19.

“The younger kids are experiencing, some don’t get sick right away, but the younger ones can experience Multi-system Inflammatory Disorder,” said Messina.

Dr. Hardin says hearing that Pfizer announced the vaccine is working in children five to eleven is a move in the right direction.

“They had over 2,000 children in the study and so they did see there was a pretty good antibody response and that it was safe,” said Dr. Hardin.

Dr. Messina says having the vaccine availble for children will help parents feel more comfortable about sending their kids back to school in-person.

“At least this gives those parents some comfort,” said Dr. Messina.

But she says for those parents who are worried about the vaccine, they need to start thinking about their options now.

“Have a discussion with the pediatrician, the doctor that knows that child best, and really weigh out their concerns,” said Dr. Messina.

The company Pfizer states it will be submitting the results from the trial to the FDA very soon and we can expect results from trials of the vaccine in children under five years old by the end of this year.