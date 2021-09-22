File Photo. Credit: Getty Images
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)-The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation surrounding the death of an inmate on Sunday.
On September 19, 2021, Keith Williams, 60, suffered a medical episode at the Orient Road Jail and became unresponsive. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Williams' next of kin have been notified.
The cause of death has not been determined, pending the results of an examination by the Medical Examiner's Office.
A previous booking photo from 2019 has been provided.
No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be released from HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.