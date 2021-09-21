FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Hip Hop Artist Gunna and Jasmine Crowe, the founder and CEO of Goodr, recently unveiled Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store inside Ronald McNair Middle School. It’s stocked with food items and clothes that will help about 900 students and families in need.

McNair Middle School Principal John Madden, Jr. discussed the motivation behind the store. “The rapper Gunna is from this area and was actually a McNair alum. He wanted to give back to his community and chose McNair,” he said. “We’re just excited about this opportunity to be able to have this additional resource for our communities,” he said.

Goodr has provided resources for years. “Goodr exists to do two things, and that’s eliminate hunger and reduce food waste,” said Crowe. They’ve mainly helped businesses distribute excess food to people in need. “We’ve been hosting pop up grocery stores since 2017,” she said, adding the partnership is a dream come true. “When we started doing the research around the area and learning about the poverty and how many students were at the school, it really was the perfect fit for us to put our first grocery store inside of it,” Crowe said. “It means the world to see this come to life.

They’ve established a private website where students and families can request the items.

*Note: An incorrect school name was referenced in the video. This article was updated to reflect the correct name of Ronald McNair Middle School.