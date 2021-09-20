Earlier this month, CW44 News at 10 took you behind the scenes of the Covid-19 clinic. The team at CDR Maguire gave us an inside look at what it takes to set up and run the Covid-19 clinics across the Bay Area. But this story doesn’t end there.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to plague cities across the country, frontline workers are becoming exhausted, many quitting in groves due to the overwhelming surge of positive cases.

“I can tell you our team of clinicians, of registration personnel that are getting these sites open and working these sites have not had a day off in over 400 days,” said Tina Vidal, the CEO of CDR Health with CDR Maguire.

A former frontline worker herself, Vidal witnesses the exhaustion firsthand. The company responds to natural disasters across the country and was called on to help set up pop up testing and vaccination sites throughout the pandemic.

“You know, we have staff that have driven overnight to get supplies places, have slept on warehouse floors, so I want to say thank you to my team and to all the other companies that are out there,” she said.” You know, I always say that, regardless of what your belief system is, that, for me, God works in mysterious ways and you’re put in positions your entire life that maybe lead up to something. And so for me, with Covid, everybody that I’d ever met in my career in healthcare – I’ve used every contact that I’ve ever known to respond to this disaster and so I don’t know if you want to call it luck.”

While she’s stands firm on finishing the job, Vidal has a much deeper connection to those families often torn apart by the virus.

“My husband almost died of Covid last year and was saved by one of these treatments and so it has become a real personal mission. I almost became a widow of two very young children at that time that were 6 months and 3 years old,” she said.

So, to the average Floridian, you often see a line for people to get tested, but to Vidal, this is what she hopes is a lifeline for people.

“Um…I just want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other people. And every life we save every day is a blessing for me,” she said.

