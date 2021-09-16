ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) – Atlanta will feel the effects of post-tropical cyclone Nicholas lingers over the central Gulf Coast, threatening to dump up to two inches rain in the upcoming days.

Georgia and the Carolinas are set for heavy rain Thursday, but will be heavier closer to the center of the storm as it tracks across Arkansas where it will dissipate Saturday morning.

Nicholas initially made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southern Texas early Tuesday morning, packing 75 mph winds with higher gusts. The storm also soaked parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle as it weakened to a tropical depression.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain may fall in the region through Friday, with some areas at risk of seeing 12 inches, the Weather Prediction Center said. Minor but widespread river flooding is expected and scattered moderate river flooding is possible.

Flash flood watches are in effect when weather conditions are conducive to flash flooding, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that flash flooding will occur, according to NWS.

Nicholas is expected to move north slowly in the upcoming days, the prediction center said.

“There is a mass of dry air to the north that is moving in from the west, which will help suppress some of the rainfall in northern Louisiana over into portions of northwest Mississippi and west Tennessee,” CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. “However, central and southern Louisiana could still see rain and storms through Friday, some of which could cause heavy downpours.”

“Considerable flash flooding impacts, especially in urban areas, are possible across these regions,” the NWS said.

“Some of this rain will be heavy at times so there is still the flash flood threat,” Guy said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s August 29 landfall.

The Category 4 storm and the conditions that followed claimed the lives of least 29 people in Louisiana, with the latest fatality announced Tuesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Excessive heat is responsible for 13 deaths, while six people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, he said.

