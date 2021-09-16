BOSTON (CBS) – A parking spot in Boston is up for sale. But it comes with a hefty price tag.
The seller is asking for $375,000 for the space.
A parking garage where a space is for sale for $375,000. (WBZ-TV)
The spot is located in a heated garage underneath luxury condos in the South End.
A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo unit in that building just sold for $6.3 million.