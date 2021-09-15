TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the unsealing of two indictments charging Olufemi Odedeyi (40, London, UK), Ibrahim Davies (40, London, UK), Adetunji Adejumo (43, Oklahoma City, OK), and Ibrahim Jinadu (34, Atlanta, GA) with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of public money or property, and aggravated identity theft. Odedeyi, Davies, and Jinadu were arrested on September 9, 2021 and Adejumo was arrested on September 13, 2021.

Officers from the UK National Extradition Unit apprehended Odedeyi and Davies in London, United Kingdom, where they have been detained pending extradition to the United States. Agents from Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) apprehended Jinadu and Adejumo in the United States.

If convicted, Odedeyi, Davies, Adejumo, and Jinadu each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the wire fraud count, as well as additional penalties for the remaining counts. The indictment also notifies the defendants that the United States intends to forfeit assets that are alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offense.

According to the indictments, while residing in the United Kingdom, Odedeyi and Davies obtained unauthorized access to computer servers of United States businesses and participated in stealing the personally identifying information (PII) of United States residents from those servers. Odedeyi and Davies then used that information to file with the IRS false and fraudulent U.S. Department of Treasury IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns seeking income tax refunds. Adejumo and Jinadu, while residing in the United States, collected the fraudulent refund proceeds, which were directed to prepaid debit cards in their possession or to addresses or bank accounts that they controlled or to which they had access. Adejumo and Jinadu then transferred a share of the fraud proceeds to Odedeyi, Davies, and other conspirators.

Odedeyi and Davies used various means to obtain unauthorized access to the computer servers, including a website that was operated for years and sold access to compromised computers worldwide and also to the PII of U.S. residents. The site’s administrators strategically maintained servers throughout the world to facilitate the website’s operation.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.