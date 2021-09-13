APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local restaurant is continuing to send trucks full of donations to people who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. The Salty Shamrock in Apollo Beach sent four trucks last week and one Monday morning.

One employee at the Salty Shamrock, Edward Teti, says “It’ll give you goosebumps, talking right now I get the goosebumps. Just seeing the people getting these donations and their reaction, it’s such a great feeling.”

Teti says he is doing everything he can to help people who are struggling after Hurricane Ida.

“I couldn’t even imagine being without electricity. There are parts out of electricity for a month, two months,” said Teti.

At this point the Salty Shamrock has sent five trucks full of donations to Louisiana including water and non-perishable food items.

“You can’t just send one truck and be like, okay they are done, we are good. They aren’t going to be good. They’re not going to be good for a while. We were dropping off paper towels, pet food, just trucks on trucks full of supplies,” said Teti.

It all got started because the owner of the Salty Shamrock has a son in Louisiana who has been impacted by Ida.

“If every place in florida in any state could do something like we are doing, it still wouldn’t be enough, but every bit helps right now,” said Teti.

But the Salty Shamrock owner isn’t the only one with a family connection to those hit hard by Ida.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player, Michael Clayton, has family in Louisiana and says the devastation from the storm is serious and people need to help.

“Houses were literally underwater in certain areas, the majority of homes up to six to eight feet of water,” said Clayton.

“Anything that you would feel is an emergency. Clothing, water, a lot of the grocery stores don’t have meats due to people stocking up or the power being out for so long,” said Clayton.

He says whether it’s to the Salty Shamrock or another fundraiser, people need to donate.

“A can of beans can change the mindset of a family who has lost everything, so get in the mindset of giving what you can give,” said Clayton.

Employees say as long as donations continue to be made, they will continue to take those trucks out to Louisiana.

If you’re interested in dropping items off, like water or non-perishable food items, the Salty Shamrock is accepting donations in front of the restaurant.