TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Saturday, October 2nd, Grill & Provisions Co. will be hosting Tampa’s premier Florida Gulf Coast Fall EggFest at Tabellas at Delaney Creek where grilling enthusiasts will be Cooking for a Cause. Competing chefs and grill teams will be preparing a variety of signature meat samples for Tasters to enjoy & judge, all for the love of outdoor grilling and food.

This outdoor, family friendly event will benefit FARA, Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, and will feature live demos, drinks, music, a pop-up retail store, outdoor games & more! The venue will take place at Tabellas’ 6 acre open-air, outdoor event venue that is safe, stunning, and spacious for social distancing! We will be implementing and increasing safety and sanitation measures for this outdoor event.

“EGGFests”are cooking competition celebrations held by Big Green Egg Platinum Dealers that bring people together to cook and savor unique cuisine prepared on Big Green Egg grills. There are also many ways to play at this event! Demo Egg Packages, heavily discounted Big Green Eggs, are available to pre-purchase online for the event at flgulfcoasteggfest.com. Taster Tickets are available for general admission and will grant you access to taste & judge BBQ samples from the grill teams. Plus, cook teams and grill pros can register to cook in the competition with their grilling tribe for bragging rights and the chance to win killer prizes.

· Demo Eggs are pre-purchased Big Green Eggs that are cooked on by the cook teams at the event and are available to purchase online now until October 1st.

· Taster Tickets are general admission tickets into the event. Children under 12 are free. Taste, enjoy and judge samples from 20+ cook teams!

· Tabellas at Delaney Creek is a 6-acre open-air, outdoor event venue centrally located between Brandon and Downtown Tampa. Free parking, beautiful grounds and lots of space to move and mingle safely.

· Cooking for a cause, a portion of the proceeds will benefit FARA (Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance)

For more information, visit http://www.flgulfcoasteggfest.com, Grill & Provisions at 3501 N. Armenia Avenue. Tampa, FL 33619 or contact our Marketing Manager at tess@tampagrillpro.com.