ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Black Restaurant Week 2021 is in progress, and about 100 Metro restaurants are participating for its fifth year in Atlanta.
One of the participating businesses is Fireside Restaurant in Lithonia, celebrating their 11th anniversary this week. They’re dishing out a variety of Caribbean delectables, like ox tails, stew chicken and curry goat. Business owners are thankful for the support.
“Just being part of Black Restaurant Week is a big blessing for us, because we also get to mingle with the restaurants that we’re not aware of,” said Fireside Restaurant Owner Nancy Davordzi. “This year’s campaign has been bigger than ever and it just shows how excited people are for the growth of Black Restaurant Week,” said BRW Founder and Manager Warren Luckett.
This year’s theme is ‘No Crumb Left Behind,’ and you can win a little cash by participating in their Black Plate Awards. For more details and for a list of participating restaurants, click here.