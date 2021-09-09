ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta-based Jolie Noire showcased its size-inclusive clothing line for Body Image and Awareness week, which ran from September 1-8, 2021. CW69’S Valencia Jones gave us a look at the brand and the inspiration behind it.

Sisters Kimberly and Keyondra Lockett launched clothing line in 2019. The name means “pretty black” in French. “Not all brands are being inclusive in sizes, so we wanted to offer something our smaller girls would wear, as well as our larger girls could wear,” Kimberly said.

Their size-inclusive athleisure-wear runs from extra small to a size 6XL, and they offer a unisex line. It’s not their first business venture. “We started back in 2009 with a venture, and it didn’t pan out for us,” said Keyondra. Years later, they decided it was time for this one and discovered the industry lacked diversity. “I was in school in a Masters program, and I learned that Black women were an afterthought,” said Kimberly. They say the idea behind Jolie Noire comes from their Louisiana and French roots and addressing a need for more Black, female voices in the fashion industry. It’s also about celebrating all bodies and shades. “We wanted it to encourage Black women. It ended up encouraging Black men as well,” Kimberly said. “To be Black, to be an entrepreneur, a successful entrepreneur, it really means a lot, and I can’t wait til we’re in Forbes,” said Keyondra.

They’re helping customers, including some celebrities, find a comfortable fit in society. They say the products and the message are well-received. “At the end of the day, having the success, it just means the world, you know, you just get in there and you roll with the punches and you make it happen.”

The duo hopes to inspire other Black entrepreneurs as well along their journey.