HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–In its continuous effort to make Hillsborough County roadways safer, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will soon be conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details.
Beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, through May 2022, deputies will be focusing on areas throughout the county where traffic crashes are common.
The operation is funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. According to FDOT, Hillsborough County ranks 4th in Florida for serious and fatal traffic crashes.
"We need drivers to obey the rules of the road and remain hyper-aware of their surroundings at all times," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "These operations are meant to raise awareness and focus on educating drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Traveling on a roadway should not be a dangerous experience, but failure to follow traffic laws puts everyone at risk. Together we can save lives."
The following locations will be part of the upcoming HVE operation:
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard
- Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard
- US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW
- US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court
- US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive
- Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road
- Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue
- US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal
- Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue
- Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway
- Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue
- S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S
- Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road