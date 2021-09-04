TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The City of Tampa Launched TPA-WRX (TPA Works), a primary resource for job seekers and employers for job training and career placement.

This website includes:

Educational Resources

Live job opportunities

Supportive services for job seekers

The goal is to help people not just find a job, but a career path, according to Brenda McKenzie, Director of Workforce Partnerships & Special Projects with the City of Tampa’s Neighborhood & Community Affairs Department.

“When you’re looking for a job, there are so many things you need to find,” McKenzie said.“You may need to find childcare. You may need to find the actual training. You may be at the point where you’re ready to look for a job. TPA-WRX has all of that.”

Through an interactive map, community members are able to click on several different categories of interest to get access to key career training and supportive services, including childcare, housing resources, and financial assistance.

Those resources are specifically geared toward the job seeker and where they are located within Tampa Bay. There are also links within the interactive map to state-sponsored apprenticeship programs.

In addition, job seekers will find links to major online job boards, job postings within the City of Tampa, continuing education and job training programs.

“One of the most wonderful things about Tampa is that there is such a diverse economy with multiple options,” according to Mayor Jane Castor. “We really want each person to find a great fit for them and their families.TPA-WRX is a one-stop-shop, online resource where workers can connect with some of Tampa Bay’s leading employers.”

Mayor Jane Castor established Workforce Development as one of her top priorities for Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrowagendain order to foster new job opportunities and career training for Tampa’s diverse workforce.

TPA-WRX is just one of several initiatives being implemented by the Mayor’s Workforce Council to ensure career access for all residents and establish clear pathways to professions and meaningful careers.

“TPA-WRX is a tremendous resource for both potential employers and employees to find the right fit,” said Isabel Dominicis Dewey, who serves on the Mayor’s Workforce Council. “Navigating the employment landscape is a difficult proposition for both parties and through the TPA-WRX our community can discover the art of the possible for their careers.”

Non-profit leaders said this is the next step for people to find high-quality jobs in their communities.

“As a volunteer member of both the Mayor’s Workforce Development Advisory Committee and the ongoing work of the Mayor’s Workforce Council, I am proud to see the city take recommendations from a cross-section of non-profits, workforce educators, and the marketplace to develop viable solutions to address the needs of all citizens,” according to Tim Marks, president of Metropolitan Ministries. “This website is yet another recommendation identified early on as a way to drive collaboration, information sharing, and positive outcomes for the job seekers and employers in the City of Tampa.”

For more information, please visit Tampa.gov/tpa-wrx